The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a full-time Administrative Assistant. Responsibilities of the position include coordination of office support for the business functions of the Office of Finance and Parish Services. The successful candidate is an integral part of communicating with diocesan entities and coordinating meetings, preparing minutes and proper maintenance of official corporate records. The position also assists with the diocesan employee benefits management as well as assistance with the Parish Services staffs’ support to the parishes. This position requires a minimum of a two to four year college degree or equivalent experience in administrative areas. The Diocese offers a competitive salary and benefits package. Salary will be commensurate with experience of the successful candidate. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference checks. Please submit an application, cover letter, resume and three references to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502 or djordan@bismarckdiocese.com.