Full Time Administrative Assistant/Front Desk Receptionist

September 26, 2017
The Diocese of Bismarck has a full time Administrative Assistant position open for a friendly, energetic and outgoing individual. The position reports to the Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia of the Diocese. Primary work duties include receptionist for the Center for Pastoral Ministry office facility; answer central telephone panel, greet callers, visitors and guests, ascertain their needs and direct them to the appropriate ministries. Perform administrative assistant tasks for selected ministries such as event coordination, dissemination of information to the ministries’ social media presence, manage databases, and process correspondence.
Desired education and skills include two years’ of college or business school with emphasis in administrative education. Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite software including Word, Outlook, Access, Excel and PowerPoint. Must possess excellent communication skills. Confidentiality is an essential requirement of the position. If you are organized, possess the ability to multitask, and enjoy working in a team environment, this is the position for you.
Please submit cover letter, resume and three references to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502, or
djordan@bismarckdiocese.com
.