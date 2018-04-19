St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center, on the UND campus (Grand Forks, ND) is accepting applications for a full-time Associate Development Director to raise funds to enhance its apostolate through securing transformative support for new ministries and formative opportunities. Primary duties will include: strategy development, personal meetings with donors, database management, and assistance with special events. Successful candidate must possess outstanding interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills, a mission-focused passion for the life and ministry of the Catholic Church, integrity along with a great amount of enthusiasm. Travel required. Campus ministry, successful fund development or related experience is beneficial. Send cover letter and resume to luke.meyer@undcatholic.org. Position open until filled.