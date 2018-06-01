Full-time Donor and Planned Giving Assistant, Bismarck

June 1, 2018
Job Opening for Donor and Planned Giving Assistant
The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a full-time Donor and Planned Giving Assistant. Responsibilities of the position include donor cultivation, scheduling and event planning. Position also prepares donor reports and manages and maintains Customer Relationship Management database software. The Donor and Planned Giving Assistant may also develop proposals and gift illustrations for potential donors.
Compensation will be competitive, includes a benefits package and will be commensurate with experience of candidate. Statewide travel and some limited national travel is required. A valid US driver’s license is required. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check.
Please submit cover letter, resume, and three references to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502, or
djordan@bismarckdiocese.com
.