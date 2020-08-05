Full-time Fiscal Office Account Tech, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck has a job opening for a full-time Account Tech in the Fiscal Office. The individual in this position will perform business/accounts payable/accounts receivable/accounting related functions for the offices of Fiscal Management and Properties Administration (finance). The position provides these services and responsibilities as well as backup for administrative duties as needed. Due to the sensitive nature of the workings of the finance office, confidentiality is an essential requirement of the position. Must be fully supportive of and have an overall knowledge and understanding of the Catholic Church teaching and project a faith filled presence required. Education and Experience: Preferred but not required, a bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Bus. Admin. and/or one to three years’ experience of progressive experience in bookkeeping/accounting (with preference in the areas of payroll, public accounting, auditing, tax and not-for-profit accounting). Compensation will be competitive, includes a benefits package and will be commensurate with experience of candidate. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check. Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and diocesan application for employment to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502 or djordan@bismarckdiocese.com. Application can be found at www.bismarckdiocese.com under About then Job Openings.