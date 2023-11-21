Full-time Fiscal Office Accountant, Bismarck

The Bismarck Diocese has an opening for a full-time Fiscal Office Accountant in its Bismarck office.
Depending on experience, this position may be an Accountant I to IV level. The individual in this position will perform accounting and payroll functions for the office of Fiscal Management and Properties Administration (fiscal) under the direction of the Controller and Finance Officer. The level of responsibility and involvement in the following main areas will depend on experience: 1) Accounting for the Parish Expansion Fund and the Priests Benefit Association, 2) Duties related to the Diocesan General Fund will include diocesan/parish billings and receivables, assisting with the insurance updates and billing, budgeting and budget reports, fiscal procedures, review and reconciliation of general ledger accounts and the account details, 3) Assistance and support to the staff of the Parish Resource and Internal Audit Offices, in the areas of parish reviews and payroll transactions. Where this team member doesn’t have direct experience or past responsibility, must be self-motivated and desire to learn and grow. This position also serves as backup for critical staff within the fiscal office.
Due to the sensitive nature of the workings of the finance office, confidentiality is an essential requirement of the position. Must fully support and have an overall knowledge and understanding of the Catholic Church’s teachings and project a faith filled presence.
Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting is required and two to seven years of progressive experience in accounting (with preference in the areas of payroll, public accounting, auditing, tax, and not-for-profit accounting). Compensation will be competitive and commensurate with the experience of candidate. A generous benefits package is included. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check. For an application, please contact and submit to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502, or djordan@bismarckdiocese.com. Along with application submit cover letter, resume, and at least three professional references.