Full-time Fiscal Office Accountant III, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a full-time Fiscal Office Accountant III.
The individual in this position will perform accounting and payroll functions for the office of Fiscal Management and Properties Administration (fiscal) under the direction of the Finance Officer. This position will be primarily responsible for the Parish Expansion Fund and the Priests Benefit Association. Other duties related to the Diocesan General Fund will include diocesan/parish billings and receivables, assisting with the insurance updates and billing, budgeting and budget reports, fiscal procedures, review and reconciliation of general ledger accounts and the account details. The position will also offer assistance and support to the staff of the Parish Resource and Internal Audit Offices, in the areas of parish and diocesan department reviews, payroll transactions and associated reports, accounting transactions and associated reports, internal controls, tax, best business practices. This position also serves as backup for critical staff within the fiscal office in the accounting and payroll areas.
Due to the sensitive nature of the workings of the finance office, confidentiality is an essential requirement of the position. Must be fully supportive of and have an overall knowledge and understanding of the Catholic Church teaching and project a faith filled presence required.
Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting is required and two to five years’ experience of progressive experience in accounting (with preference in the areas of payroll, public accounting, auditing, tax, and not-for-profit accounting). Compensation will be competitive, includes a benefits package and will be commensurate with experience of candidate. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check. For an application, please contact and submit to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502, or djordan@ bismarckdiocese.com. Along with application submit cover letter, resume, and three references.