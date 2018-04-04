Full-time Junior High and High School Faculty Positions, Dickinson

Trinity Catholic Schools seeks to hire the following full-time junior high and high school faculty positions for the 2018-2019 academic year: Music and Art, Social Studies. If you wish to apply please send: Cover Letter/Letter of Interest, Resume, a Certified Employment Application (found at http://www.trinitycatholicschools.com/our-job-opportunities, ND Teaching License (all pages); or state you are in the process of obtaining one; other credentials, if any; transcripts (as up to date as possible, unofficial is absolutely acceptable). Please mail to: Fr. Kregg Hochhalter, Dean of Students, Trinity Junior High and High School, 810 Empire Road, Dickinson, ND 58601 or submit via email: frkregg.hochhalter@k12.nd.us