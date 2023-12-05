Full-time maintenance position open at Spirit of Life

Spirit of Life Catholic Church has a full-time opening for a maintenance person. This position is responsible for the appearance, cleanliness and maintenance of the inside and outside of the building. To ensure that the facilities are cleaned and sanitized in a condition of operating excellence, cleanliness and safety. As to meet the needs of to all who enter the church, staff, guests and volunteers. We offer an attractive benefits package including health insurance and 401k. Interested candidates should submit a resume to Stacey at stacey@myspiritoflife.com or 801 1st St. SE, Mandan, ND 58554.