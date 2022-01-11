Full-time Parish Services Accountant I / Bookkeeper, Bismarck

The individual in this position will perform accounting and payroll functions for the Office of Parish Services within the Office of Fiscal and Properties Management under the supervision of the Parish Services’ Accountant II. The duties of this position will be primarily providing support for parishes in the areas of centralized payroll and accounting/bookkeeping related functions. This position will provide assistance and support, as assigned, to Diocesan, Parish Services’ and Internal Audit staff on special projects.
Due to the sensitive nature of the workings of this office, confidentiality is an essential requirement of the position. Must be fully supportive of and have an overall knowledge and understanding of the Catholic Church teaching and project a faith filled presence required
Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting is preferred or one or more years’ experience in accounting/bookkeeping (with preference in the areas of payroll and not-for-profit accounting). Compensation will be competitive, includes a benefits package and will be commensurate with experience of candidate. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check. For an application, please contact and submit to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502, or djordan@ bismarckdiocese.com. Along with application submit cover letter, resume, and three references.