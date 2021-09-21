Full-time Parish Services Accountant II, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a full-time Parish Services Accountant II.
The individual in this position will perform accounting and payroll functions for the Office of Parish Services department within the Office of Fiscal and Properties Management under the direction of the Manager of Parish Services. This position will be primarily responsible for providing support for parish centralized payroll and all accounting related functions, also assists with educational or training sessions on financial and risk control topics including the areas of budget preparation, payroll issues, accounting, internal controls, tax, and best business practices and works closely with diocesan staff to support parishes in the fiscal areas. In addition, this position will provide assistance and support, as assigned, to the Internal Audit staff on special projects and parish reviews.
Due to the sensitive nature of the workings of this office, confidentiality is an essential requirement of the position. Must be fully supportive of and have an overall knowledge and understanding of the Catholic Church teaching and project a faith-filled presence required.
Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting is required and two or more years’ experience of progressive experience in accounting (with preference in the areas of payroll and not-for-profit accounting). Compensation will be competitive, includes a benefits package and will be commensurate with experience of candidate. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check. For an application, please contact and submit to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502, or djordan@ bismarckdiocese.com. Along with application submit cover letter, resume, and three references.