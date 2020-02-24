Full-time Tribunal Auditor, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck announces an opening for the position of Tribunal Auditor. Under the direction of the judicial vicar, the auditor assists judges with the adjudication of petitions for invalidity of marriage (annulments). Specific tasks include conducting initial interviews with clients, providing assistance generating formal petitions, collecting and collating evidence through interviews or questionnaires, and tracking and management of cases. A high degree of confidentiality and interpersonal skills are necessary. This is a full-time staff position within the staff of the Bishop of Bismarck; it includes medical, retirement, vacation, and sick leave.
Inquiries are welcome (call Denise at 701-204-7212). Application deadline is Friday, March 20, 2020. A detailed job description can be found
here. Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and diocesan application for employment to Denise Jordan,
djordan@bismarckdiocese.com or PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502