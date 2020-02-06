Full Time Youth Director, Wahpeton

St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, ND, is a vibrant parish of approximately 900 households, looking for a full time Youth Director coordinating parish youth formation leading the youth to encounter Christ. Qualified candidates must be practicing Catholics leading a sacramental life having effective communication skills and willingness to work collaboratively. Interested individuals may contact the Search Committee at: 701-642-6982. To apply please email a cover letter and resume to: dale.lagodinski@fargodiocese.org Application deadline is Monday, April 20, 2020.