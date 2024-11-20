Fundraiser for Hague church Dec. 8

The Hague Knights of Columbus are spearheading a fundraising effort for the St. Mary's Church restoration project by selling to-go quarts of homemade Hague knoephla soup on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Bismarck Eagles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until gone. The knights have a goal of raising $10,000 through their efforts. For those unable to attend the soup fundraiser, donations toward the goal are appreciated, and checks can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and mailed to PO Box 322, Strasburg, ND 58573. Please put Hague Knight Fundraiser on the memo line.