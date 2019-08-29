General School Aide, St. Joseph School, Mandan

St. Joseph School in Mandan is looking for a school aid who can help with a variety of activities during the school day. These activities include assisting teachers with their classrooms, helping with dinners, meals and snacks, occasionally assisting the director in our daycare, monitoring bussing and recesses, helping with school staff and occasionally the principal. This individual must demonstrate support for the Catholic mission of our parish school, love children, and be a good colleague. This is a 10-month position. If you have questions or are interested in applying, please e-mail school@sjsmandan.org or contact Dr. Fleischacker, school principal, at 701-663-9563.