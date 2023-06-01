Gift of the priesthood

Three men will be ordained to the sacred priesthood by Bishop Kagan on June 12.
Deacons Steven Vetter, Josh Hill and Dustin Johns join the brotherhood of priests at the Mass of Holy Ordination at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit beginning at 2 p.m. The Mass will be livestreamed from the Cathedral for those who would like to view online.
The men, who have been studying in seminary for several years in the United States and in Rome, will be assigned as priests for the diocese upon sacred ordination.
Seminarians spend several years engaged in minor and major seminary formation before being ordained to the priesthood of Jesus Christ. One might wonder what sustains them through those years of intense formation. This article will offer their insight on that, as well as thoughts about their upcoming ordination.
Deacon Steven Vetter
For Deacon Steven Vetter, who has been studying at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, the answer was easy when asked what the main sustenance throughout his years of formation for the priesthood has been.
“Ultimately, the Lord has sustained me throughout my years of instruction/formation. I still remember one of the first conferences that I attended as a new seminarian in which the priest encouraged us that when God reaches out His hand to invite you into the priesthood, He doesn’t want to take anything from you, but rather He only wants to give. My time in seminary has been an experience of God’s constant and growing care for me and my vocation.”
Knowing of the prayers of those in his home diocese has also been an encouraging factor for Steven.
“A second aspect that has sustained me are the prayers and sacrifices of the good and faithful people of the diocese. In my first year of seminary, I remember receiving letters from parishioners letting me know that they offered holy hours in front of the Blessed Sacrament for me. Upon reflection and prayer, I came to realize that many of the graces and gifts that I experienced throughout my day were a result of those sincere and heartfelt prayers. It is really a blessing to know that the faithful people of God will continue to pray for me and all priests as we strive to be the men that God is calling us to be, and the kind of priests that the people deserve.”
Emotions run the gamut when Steven considers the upcoming ordination day.
“As the date of my ordination quickly approaches there are a range of emotions and thoughts that I have experienced. I have joyful gratitude for the awesome gift that seminary formation is, sadness at the thought of having to say goodbye to so many brother seminarians that I have come to call my friends, and an overwhelming sense of expectation for all the good and blessed moments to come. A constant theme over the past year has been the realization of God’s work and plan of salvation in my life. It is clear to me that my time in seminary formation has been a lot less about the work and accomplishments that I have achieved, and much more about the beautiful gift that God wants to give to me.”
Upon ordination, Bishop Kagan has assigned the soon-to-be Father Vetter to be parochial vicar for the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit and religion instructor at St. Mary’s Central High School in Bismarck.
“I am looking forward to praying for and providing the sacraments of salvation for the people as well as the students. The people of the diocese have given me so much, and I can’t wait to give it all back to them! The priesthood is incredibly beautiful in that I am simply the human instrument, the bridge that God chooses to use to give His faithful people a real and tangible sign of His mercy, love and care for them. In all humility and trust, I can’t hardly wait to be a part of people’s lives in that way. Priests are a result of God’s people desiring Jesus and His sacraments, and I am eternally grateful that He has called me to be an answer to those prayers!”
Steven offered these words to the people who he will soon serve.
“I would simply like to add a sincere and heartfelt thank you! To all the faithful of the diocese, Bishop Kagan, the priests, seminarians, friends, and especially my family who have supported me in my vocation and have taught me how to be a better man and hopefully soon, a good and holy priest. Without your sacrifice and witness to the faith, none of this would be possible. Know of my continued prayers for you and your families, and, please, in your generosity, continue to pray for me and all those discerning a call to the priesthood and religious life.”
Deacon Josh Hill
Deacon Josh, who has also been studying at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, meditates on Sacred Scripture when contemplating his years in formation.
“As Truth Himself, Jesus promised that He is ‘with us always, even to the end’ (Mt 28:20), and therefore we must be ‘strong and courageous’ (Jos 1:9) in going about our day-to-day work. Hearing and meditating on His promise in silent prayer and receiving it in the sacraments has easily been the ‘daily bread’ that has sustained me throughout these last seven years of formation. However, there have frequently been times in which I was reassured that such strength and courage was given because of the prayers and support from the good people of the diocese. It was especially in these moments that I, while still far from the diocese geographically, felt close to those whom I have promised to serve the rest of my life.”
Josh approaches his upcoming ordination with a grateful heart and is ready to put his formation into practice.
“The primary thoughts and feelings as I approach priestly ordination are: firstly, those of immense gratitude for the formation received and the adventures had in God’s loving providence; secondly, a bit of holy fear and trembling as I, knowledgeable of my human weakness, approach the altar in order to fall to the ground like a grain of wheat and die to self so as to bear fruit in a life lived for others (Jn 12:24); thirdly, confidence and a clarity in God’s call, His promised presence and loving providence. To sum it up in one sentence: It’s time, let’s get to work.”
Deacon Josh, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be parochial vicar for the Church of Our Lady of Grace and religion instructor at Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot.
“One priest of our diocese, a priest whom I greatly respect, once told me that the schedule of a priest whose life is not his own is one of fantastic surprises, with each day being different from the previous. Knowing that I am the type of person who thrives in planning and organizing, surprises can often interrupt the flow of efforts given. However, such a priestly gift of self in accord with this daily surprise from God’s loving providence is what I think I look forward to the most—which, given my personality, may itself seem surprising if you think about it. This must be a sign of grace.”
His gratefulness extends to the people of our diocese.
“My deepest gratitude for all those who have supported my brother seminarians and me throughout our journey. May we one day, in our priestly gift-of-self, outdo the generosity in which you have shown to us.”
Deacon Dustin Johns
Deacon Dustin, who has been studying at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, has relied on his prayer life to guide him during the years of formation.
“First and foremost, prayer has sustained me throughout my time in seminary. In good times and during struggles, prayer got me through recognizing where the Lord was guiding me, teaching me and pouring out His mercy, love and graces. All the prayers, love and support of the great people of the diocese has sustained me to persevere as well. Their love for seminarians drove me to do my best and to work harder for them so I could be the best possible priest that they need and deserve. Finally, the support and prayers from our good shepherd Bishop Kagan.”
Deacon Dustin, who is a convert to the Catholic faith, continues to be in awe of the graces he’s been granted by Our Lord.
“I'm super excited about my ordination. It has been a long and rewarding journey, and I’m humbled after only 12 years a Catholic, to be a priest of Christ. To be able to offer Christ’s mercy and love through the sacraments to the people of Bismarck is very exciting.”
Upon ordination, Bishop Kagan has assigned the soon-to-be Father Dustin Johns as parochial vicar for the Church of the Ascension and to provide clergy assistance to St. Mary’s Academy in Bismarck.
“I'm looking forward to getting to know and serve the good people of Ascension and the students of the academy. Obviously being able to celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is number one, but being able to offer people Christ’s mercy that I have received in the sacrament of reconciliation is what I’m looking forward to as well.”
Deacon Dustin wanted to recognize a few of the people who have offered a solid foundation of support during this journey to the priesthood including the two men who will be ordained alongside him on June 12.
“I'd like to thank Bishop Kagan, the Waltz brothers, Fathers Josh and Justin, and Father Jordan Dosch for all their support and guidance throughout the years; all the parishes I've been assigned to for all their love and support; St. John Vianney Seminary and Kenrick-Glennon Seminary for the solid formation I received. And thank you to my fellow seminarian brothers, especially Deacons Steven Vetter and Josh Hill, for their support and encouragement.”