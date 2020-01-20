Giving Hearts Day is Feb. 13

The annual Giving Hearts Day is a chance to double your donation with matching dollars—a rare chance to double down. Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour giving event for charities across North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota will be held this year on Thursday, Feb. 13. The event is sponsored by Dakota Medical Foundation (DMF), Impact Institute, and the Alex Stern Family Foundation. This is the 13th year for the Giving Hearts event. More than 450 nonprofits and charitable funds are part of Giving Hearts Day this year— including many Catholic organizations and schools and Catholic-based charities. It’s important to note that 100% of the donations made on Giving Hearts Day go directly to the charities. The event runs for 24 hours and you can give from anywhere by going online to www.givingheartsday.org.