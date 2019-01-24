Giving Hearts Day is Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day will be even more special for hundreds of local non-profit and charitable groups, including many faith-based organizations. Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour giving event for charities across North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota will be held this year on Thursday, Feb. 14. The event is sponsored by Dakota Medical Foundation (DMF), Impact Institute, and the Alex Stern Family Foundation. 2019 is the 12th year for the Giving Hearts event. Last year, more than 28,000 people donated $13.1 million. More than 450 nonprofits and charitable funds are part of Giving Hearts Day this year—making this the largest group ever! It’s important to note that 100% of the donations made on Giving Hearts Day go directly to the charities. The event runs for 24 hours and you can give from anywhere by going online to www.givingheartsday.org. The minimum contribution is $10 and you can donate to as many to as many charities as you wish.