Giving of self in service

Annually, the North Dakota Long Term Care Association asks all long-term care living communities for submissions for the "Volunteer of the Year" award. This person, or group, have made significant contributions to the quality of life of long-term care residents.
The staff at Benedictine Living Community in Bismarck nominated one of their long-standing volunteers, Darrell Schneibel. Those who have had the privilege of meeting him, know he is a kind-hearted, caring and compassionate man to all he meets. The most deserving, as he significantly contributes to the quality of life of the residents and associates. He is the much-deserved recipient of the North Dakota Long Term Care Volunteer of the Year award.
Darrell Schneibel began regularly serving the Benedictine living community in 2017 after his mother was admitted as a long-term resident. One day at Sunday Mass, Darrell could see that the spiritual care director was struggling to seat all the residents and handle the many walkers, so he said to her, “I think you could use a volunteer.” And so, Darrell’s service began.
After his mother passed away during the COVID pandemic, he continued volunteering. Darrell often helps in numerous ways in chapel, but his primary role is greeter/usher, in which he extends gracious hospitality to all the residents and their families/visitors. Darrell's attentiveness to residents' needs is amazing, and he says his favorite part of volunteering is “greeting people and getting a smile from them.”
Darrell's presence at the facility greatly enhances their mission as a faith-based organization dedicated to senior care. Each time he enters, he exemplifies the Benedictine core values of hospitality, respect, justice and stewardship. He does this in so many ways, including the kind and caring way he greets everyone, the respect and patience he shows the residents and his commitment to being present each Sunday. Darrell has been known to often come on holidays, change his personal plans and even drive through snowstorms to be there. He almost always remains for a good while after chapel to visit with residents and families. His dedication is an inspiration.
Not only has Darrell assisted at Sunday Masses, but he is also always looking for other ways to be of help. For example, occasionally retired clergy have needed a ride to or from the service, and Darrell has happily volunteered. Darrell has also numerous times brought his excellent garden produce to the facility to share. He enjoys bringing many pumpkins in the fall for decorating and activities. Darrell’s warmth, sense of humor and genuinely caring demeanor also brighten many community events and gatherings.
Tragically, Darrell's dear wife of many years passed away this last Christmas after a brief but very difficult battle with cancer. Darrell's great compassion and dedication to his wife during that ordeal was moving. Even amid great personal struggle, Darrell continued serving the community as he could, and would often call to inquire how the chapel services went and how the residents were doing. Darrell truly has become a cherished member of the community and is loved by all. His dedication has been recognized by staff, residents, and their families, and it is no surprise that Darrell is on a first-name basis on campus.
At our recent surprise event to inform Darrell of this award, the Benedictive Living Community Executive Director Kurran Opp stated, “When Darrell is in our community, he makes every one of us a better person.”