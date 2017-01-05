Giving of time, talent and treasure

Time, talent, treasure—this seems to be a common theme, especially with churches and charities. Both encourage people to practice God’s words in the Bible.
At Home On The Range, the staff and children are grateful for all the gifts and support we receive. They not only help to sustain our programs, but they also are a great example of Christian charity when talking to the youth.
Home On The Range has an amazing group of boys and girls who also practice their Christian charity of giving time, talent and treasure. The staff at Home On The Range teach young adults how to forgive and love each other. One way is by helping others. This past year, the children volunteered at different community events. They helped clean up the camping area at Camel Hump dam, participated in city-wide clean-up days, bussed tables at pancake breakfast fundraisers, collected newspapers for the recycle center, took young children shopping at the Mouse House event and wrapped the presents, and served coffee and bars after church services.
Everyone has a special or unique talent. Sometimes it might need to be discovered, molded or encouraged. At Home On The Range there is a group of musically talented children. They sing, play piano or guitar, or even rap. During the month of November, Home On The Range hosted a resident talent show. The boys and girls enjoy sharing their talents by performing for the other residents and employees.
Recently there was a benefit held in town for a Home On The Range employee with serious health issues. This was a true example of Christian kindness and generosity. Many Home On The Range employees not only helped organize the benefit, but volunteered or donated to the event. Some of the Home On The Range students purchased bracelets or t-shirts in support of the event, and many offered words of encouragement to the staff member.
But, the proudest moments came from the kids’ actions. They helped serve and bus tables, some helped with the buggy rides. One student demonstrated the true gift of treasure as he bid on some gift cards at the auction during the benefit and spent $230 of his own money. When someone asked why, he answered, “Well, first, if I have gift certificates, I can take other residents out to the restaurant for dinner. And it’s for her [the HOTR employee], and it’s a good cause, isn’t it?” This truly depicts the words of Apostle Mark 12:44: “They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything—all she had to live on.” He truly gave unselfishly, thinking of others and not himself.
This young man is a role model for all students and adults. To the staff of Home On The Range, this is the greatest reward. The spiritual staff plants the seed, nourishes and encourages; and when it is sown, the seed and actions render forgiveness and love. We know God is pleased and smiling down upon him and all who give from the heart.
Home On The Range is a nonprofit organization operated under the auspices of the Catholic Diocese of Bismarck. Home On The Range is licensed to care for 46 boys and girls, ages 12 – 19 and is located near Sentinel Butte, North Dakota. For more information, or to make a tax-deductible contribution to the spiritual department, go to
www.hotrnd.com
.