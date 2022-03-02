Glasser named administrator of Catholic Foundation of Western North Dakota

The Catholic Foundation of Western North Dakota has a new administrator. On Jan. 28, Dickinson resident, Steve Glasser, took over the new role.
Glasser’s main responsibilities include promoting and growing the Catholic foundation by working closely with the board of directors and the Catholic parishioners of western North Dakota.
“Our Catholic Foundation has shown tremendous growth since its inception in 2013,” said Dean Rubbelke, Board President. “But the board of directors thought we needed an experienced individual to lead our Catholic Foundation to the next level and that is why we selected Steve. Plans are to enhance the services the Catholic foundation currently provides our donor families, parishes, Catholic schools and other entities and to provide more hands-on education to parishioners on the benefits of using the Catholic foundation as a vehicle to enhance Catholic values for generations to come.”
The Catholic Foundation has grown to manage hundreds of endowment and agency funds for our parishes, Catholic schools, Catholic entities, family endowment funds, and donor advised funds.
Glasser commented about his first few weeks on the job by saying, “It is a privilege for me to listen to what donors value most in life, about what they are grateful for, and the legacy of faith that they desire to live and be remembered for. I look forward to meeting Catholic parishioners from all over western North Dakota and to assist them in accomplishing their philanthropic goals and wishes.”
Glasser recently retired on June 30, 2021, as the president of Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson. He began his professional career as a teacher in Beach, N.D. in 1981 before moving to Dickinson Trinity High School in 1986, and then spent time as their development director. Glasser also worked for Dickinson State College and Bravera Bank (formerly American Bank Center) before returning to Dickinson Catholic Schools as their president.