Gosnell Movie in Belfield Nov. 16-18

A very important movie will be showing at the Belfield theater November 16 @ 7 PM; November 17 @ 2 PM; and November 18 @ 5 PM. The movie entitled ‘Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer’ is the story of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, a Philadelphia abortionist that has been found guilty of the murder of three babies he aborted alive and one of his female patients. But that number is just a small representation of his victims.



The American Catholic: “The film is not heavy handed and has a fair amount of humor, but gets the message across that Gosnell was an extreme manifestation of what happens when society allows the destruction of the lives of the most innocent and vulnerable among us.”



During the trial, an abortionist explains how a standard abortion is performed. She comments that she has perform 30,000 abortions so far in her career. We can no longer cover our faces and bury our heads in the sand about abortion. We as children of God need to face the reality of abortion in order to facilitate change. Take time to view this very important film.