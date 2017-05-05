Grand opening at St. Gabriel's May 24

The public is invited to St. Gabriel's Community to celebrate the opening of their new assisted living and basic care facility on Wednesday, May 24. The event begins with ribbon cutting by the Bis-Man Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. followed by a reception. At 10:30 a.m., Bishop Kagan will preside at Mass and chapel blessing. St. Gabriel's is a Benedictine supported provider of senior care services in Bismarck. To learn more go to www.stgabrielscommunity.org. Call 701-751-4224 to RSVP or email kathrin.youngberg@bhshealth.org.