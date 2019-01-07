Guest speaker in Bismarck Jan. 28 for Catholic Schools Week

As part of Catholic Schools Week, St. Mary's Central High School welcomes Stephanie Gray to speak at the high school gym on Monday, January 28 at 7 p.m. Gray is the author of "Love Unleashes Life: Abortion and the Art of Communicating Truth." She's also a seasoned international speaker who holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from UBC Vancouver, and a Certification with Distinction in Health Care Ethics from the NCBC in Philadelphia. Gray's message is designed to train people how to have compelling and compassionate encounters when discussing abortion. Applying the methods of asking questions and telling stories, Gray engages and equips audiences to provide a strong intellectual case for the pro-life message, as well as to reach those who have wounded hearts. Admission is free and daycare is available in Room 308 starting at 6:40 p.m.