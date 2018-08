Hannah's Hope ministry, a diocesan spiritual support group for couples facing the struggles of infertility, will meet Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Meetings are available either on location in Bismarck or via GoToMeeting online video conferencing. For more information, contact Christie Collins at ccollins@bismarckdiocese.com or 864-354-5046. Find out more about Hannah's Hope ministry at www.bismarckdiocese.com/hope