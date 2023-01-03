Hard as Nails returning to Bismarck

"Hard as Nails has impacted my life in so many ways,” shared Chris Uhler, a campus minister and theology instructor at Roncalli High School in Aberdeen, South Dakota. “It equipped me with the ability to know that the God of the universe loves me for who I am and calls me to pursue sainthood every day.”
Uhler had encountered Hard as Nails Ministries in 2014 as a student in Bismarck at St. Mary’s Central High School and after graduation, he served with them as a Catholic missionary for a year.
Now, as a husband and father of two young boys, he says his time with them taught him to turn to God every day in all situations. “I know that I am loved,” he said, “and that God sent me to Hard as Nails for a reason: to help me to become fully alive and to be the best version of myself for the sake of bringing people to Christ."
Hard as Nails is returning to North Dakota for the fifth time. Founder, Justin Fatica, will again speak at St. Mary’s Central High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The public is invited that day at 6:30 p.m. for “You’re Amazing Experience Breakthrough.” He will also be speaking at St. Mary’s Academy and Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck. Other events with public schools were pending at press time.
Hard as Nails Ministries began in 2002 when Fatica saw as a psychological crisis of shame and unforgiveness in our youth. At one point, at an event he was speaking at, Fatica asked the audience if they ever felt like giving up on life. So many hands were raised that he was inspired with the Hard as Nails mission: To make a world where no one suffers alone.
His high energy talks get students involved as he speaks truths that touch them with an experience of Christian love. He guides them to recognize their dignity and ignite a fire for Christ in their souls.
Fatica does not promise solutions to all of life’s problems, but his message again and again is that regardless of what one has encountered, “You are amazing!” He talks about forgiveness, letting go of past mistakes and accepting that God has a greater plan for our lives.
In 2010, his ministry expanded into the Hard as Nails Missionary Program, training young adults to evangelize and reach hearts by impacting lives with the same compassion, empathy, love and forgiveness shown us by Christ.
“With each person I meet, I’m reminded of the great needs for Christ in our world,” Fatica said in a letter to his mission leaders. He cites the need for Christ to heal families, and for families and communities to come together and be sensitive to one another, and for a revolution of healing in the Church. “I believe that through YOU, we can change the world!” he wrote. “Together we can share hope, encouragement, and joy with those who are struggling….”
The Hard as Nails events include developing parish partners and a local evangelization team ahead of the visit to help prepare for the “You’re Amazing Experience.”
Fatica has reached over two million people at over 1,000 live events for over 20 years in four countries and 46 states. He has also been featured on numerous national media outlets, was the subject of an HBO film called “Hard as Nails” and featured in a 10-episode television series on EWTN called “You’re Amazing with Justin Fatica,” which focuses on the impact that he has made while traveling on the road. He is the author of five books, has a fitness company and coaches AAU basketball. Fatica resides in Syracuse, New York, with his wife, Mary Elizabeth, and their five children.
For more information about Hard as Nails, visit their website at amazingnation.org.