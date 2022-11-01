Have a less stressful, more spiritual holiday season

The first Christmas, the most important event in human history, occurred in the most humble and simplest of ways—in a manger in Bethlehem without human planning. Ironically, in modern times, celebrating Christmas is not usually so simple.
As the holidays approach with all the extra work, it can cause stress and maybe even depression, according to local psychiatrist, Dr. Bryon Herbel. He returned to Bismarck and opened a part-time outpatient psychiatric clinic in Mayo Pharmacy following a 25-year career in correctional and forensic psychiatry in a North Carolina federal prison. He incorporates Catholic principles and spirituality to treat adults with anxiety and depression.
“Holiday stress can manifest with symptoms of depression or anxiety, such as sad or irritable mood, feelings of fear or excessive worry, and disruptions of sleep, appetite, energy and concentration,” he said. He noted that prolonged or recurrent episodes of depression and anxiety may represent a complicated illness due to a biological vulnerability, such as seasonal depression caused by sensitivity to reduced sunlight during the winter months, or restlessness and anxiety from an overactive thyroid gland.
“However,” Dr. Herbel said, “many people commonly experience temporary episodes of anxiety and depression due to social stresses, which typically occur during the Christmas holiday.” He added that he feels that antidepressant and anti-anxiety medications are overused, and medical treatment plans should be augmented with therapy. He points to lifestyle interventions offering ways to improve physical health while also lowering the risk of anxiety and depression.
Some of his suggestions include regular aerobic exercise which can be just as effective as antidepressant medication for treating moderate depressive symptoms. Other interventions include a diet of healthy fats, especially omega-3 oils, available in the form of supplements or meals of wild-caught salmon or sardines.
“Supplementing with vitamin D3 and B12 can be effective if blood tests show low levels of these nutrients,” Dr. Herbel said. “Mental health benefits are also associated with the usual medical recommendations to maintain a healthy weight, refrain from smoking, vaping and excessive alcohol intake.”
People who have experienced past episodes of trauma, neglect, family tension or disruption are at higher risk for experiencing depression or anxiety, Herbel noted. “Informal counseling with a trusted friend can be beneficial, as can enrolling in a support group for specific issues such as grieving the death of a loved one. If these interventions are not effective, counseling with a clergyman or mental health professional may be needed.”
An overall healthy lifestyle, in general, helps people tolerate stress better. He also recommended: maintain healthy supportive relationships with family and friends; get adequate sleep; engage in enjoyable leisure activities; pray.
“Catholics should not neglect daily prayer and reception of the sacraments,” Herbel said, “as studies have also demonstrated that groups of people who pray most days of the week and participate in group worship to God on most weekends have lower rates of anxiety and depression than those who do not.”
Finally, Dr. Herbel recommends keeping Christmas simple, with the focus on the love of our Creator in sending His Son to rescue fallen humanity. “Whenever you see a manger scene, visualize yourself with Our Lady and St. Joseph in the humble dwelling of the stable,” he said. “Don’t get too stressed with gift buying, but rather, attempt to mirror the self-donation of the Father’s gift of Jesus to His people.
The suggestions are good preventative measures to avoid stress during the holidays or any time of the year, but the spiritual activities are the path to lasting interior peace and joy, Herbel explained. “Also, immerse yourself in daily prayer and at least once a week, have coffee with a friend to discuss spiritual topics, perhaps reviewing together a Catholic book on prayer,” he said. “And very importantly, learn how to interiorly unite your disappointments and frustrations to the sufferings of Our Lord, which in so doing, can release great graces for family members, who may be in need of returning to friendship with God in His Church.”