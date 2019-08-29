Head Chef - St. Joseph School, Mandan

The St. Joseph School in Mandan is looking for a head chef at our parish school. The head chef will be responsible for overseeing the breakfasts and dinners for the daycare, preschool, Montessori Children’s house, and kindergarten through fifth graders. This individual will be responsible for maintaining the kitchen, food stock, and following educational policies and guidelines for nutrition. Occasionally this individual will oversee the dining for special events and dinners throughout the year. The right individual will demonstrate support for the Catholic Mission of the school, enjoy working with children and colleagues, and love quality food and creative cooking. This is a 12-month position. If you have questions or are interested in applying, please e-mail school@sjsmandan.org or contact Dr. Fleischacker, school principal, at 701-663-9563.