Historic time for Saints

Shovels have officially started moving dirt at the site of the new St. Mary’s Central High School in north Bismarck at the corner of Washington Street and 57 th Avenue.



The official groundbreaking was held Sept. 17 with a Mass presided over by Bishop Kagan at the site of the new construction with early 1,000 people in attendance.



On Sept. 7, Light of Christ Catholic Schools (LOCCS) celebrated reaching more than 80 percent of their capital campaign goal with 1,300 students and numerous family members and supporters present at a public announcement at the current high school location.



“The passion and energy by the campaign cabinet have been critical factors as we’ve raised more than $38 million of our $46.5 million goal,” stated Vern Dosch, capital campaign chair. “This effort has been blessed by God and will touch the lives of countless students and their families for generations to come.”



The new campus will include its own soccer and football field and a chapel to seat more than 600 people, thanks to the generous donation of Ken and Marilyn Keller. The Kellers were recognized at the event for their commitment to creating the Our Lady of Victory Chapel on the new SMCHS campus.



“God has blessed me and my family and we wanted to share it with Light of Christ because of the impact this school system has had on us,” shared Ken Keller. “I want the new St. Mary’s Central High School campus to provide the best facilities in the state to benefit my grandchildren and their children.”



The capital campaign to make improvements throughout the Light of Christ school system kicked off January 1, 2016 with an ambitious plan. This included improvements to the existing three elementary schools, the consolidation of grades 6-8 in the St. Mary’s Middle School Academy located in the current St. Mary’s Central High School (SMCHS) and building a new St. Mary’s Central High School. The Academy will take over the entire SMCHS facility in 2019, the projected date for the new school to open.



The campaign also includes the establishment of a future viability endowment that will fund ongoing maintenance and improvements for the school system.



“As president Gerald Vetter often states, ‘It all started 140 years ago when the Benedictine nuns got off the train,’” stated Bishop David Kagan during the public announcement on Sept. 7. “This is an historic time for Catholic education in central North Dakota. I want to thank the thousands of people who have contributed through prayer and generosity today, and especially to Ken and Marilyn Keller for their belief in Catholic education.”



Shovels with special meaning

Each shovel at the groundbreaking ceremony had a special purpose. Each represented a group of people that has contributed to the success of the capital campaign. They included: Gerald Vetter, President of LOCCS, representing staff, teachers and administration; Reed Ruggles, Principal of SMCHS, representing staff, teachers and administration of SMCHS; Fr. Jared Johnson, Chaplain of SMCHS, representing past, present and future chaplains; Bishop David Kagan, President of Light of Christ board of directors, representing the Catholic community of the diocese; Msgr. Thomas Richter, Vice President and Chairman of the Light of Christ Board and Rector of Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, representing the five pastors of the Bismarck Catholic community; Lauren Botsford, SMCHS Student Council President, representing the student body; Dr. Ron and Ruth Knutson, donors of the land, representing contributors beyond the Catholic community; and the community shovel, representing all who have sacrificed, prayed and donated for the project.



—Staff report



