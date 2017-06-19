Holy Fire 2017 – Chicago, IL

Middle School youth (grades 6-8) are invited to participate in Holy Fire, a national middle school youth rally held in Chicago on Saturday, October 21. This one-day rally will give middle schoolers the chance to hear national Catholic speakers and musicians and to gather with thousands of other Catholic teens from across the country to celebrate and grow in their faith together. The Diocesan-coordinated trip will take place October 20-22, 2017. The cost for the trip is $275. For more information visit www.bismarckdiocese.com/holyfire or contact Carrie Davis at cdavis@bismarckdiocese.com or (701) 204-7208.