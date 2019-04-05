Holy Thursday event at St. Gabriel’s

St. Gabriel’s Community in Bismarck is hosting a special Holy Thursday event on April 18, from 1:30-3 p.m. in its Chapel located at 4580 Coleman Street in north Bismarck. This event is free and open to the public, and all faiths are welcome. Featured is a Holy Thursday Prayer Service at 1:30 p.m.; Washing of the Hands at 2 p.m.; and complimentary refreshments and tours at 3 p.m. The event is hosted by Sister Debra Berry, spiritual care director at St. Gabriel’s Community. For more information, call 701-751-5678 or visit www.stgabrielscommunity.org.