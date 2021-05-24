HOTR golf scramble June 27

The 4th Annual Dakota Scramble for Home On The Range (HOTR) will be on Sunday, June 27 at Bully Pulpit Golf Course in Medora. HOTR is a licensed resident care facility for teenage youth in western North Dakota under the auspices of the Diocese of Bismarck. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the HOTR spiritual program. Registration begins at 8 a.m. MT with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded on every hole. Fee is $400 for a team of four golfers. This includes golf and cart, pin prizes, hole and team prizes and dinner. Hole and prize sponsors are also welcome. Register by June 11 by contacting Josh Helvik at joshh@hotrnd.com or go to the HOTR website at hotrnd.com/category/news-events for details.