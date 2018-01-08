House Blessing/Warming Event Feb. 4

A House blessing/House warming event is scheduled at the Carmelite Monastery on February 4, 2018 to celebrate the expansion of the Monastery due to the mobile homes that have recently been donated. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is scheduled to be offered for the friends and benefactors of Carmel and for the intentions of the novena to the Holy Face of Jesus which begins on that day. Following the Mass, our chaplain, Father Leonard Eckroth, will bless the two mobile homes. Leland Vetter, the President of the Monastery’s Advisory Board, will be doing a talk about the Carmelite Nuns and their mission in the Bismarck Diocese at the West mobile home on the hour, every hour from 9-11 a.m. and then at 1 and 2 p.m. This would be a great opportunity to learn more about the Carmelite Contemplative Vocation. At 3:10 p.m., anyone who would like to join the Sisters in prayer in their Chapel is welcome to pray with them the Litany and other prayers in honor of the Holy Face of Jesus. Visit the website for more information at carmeloftheholyface.com.