Sister Anna Rose, the retired chaplain at St. Vincent’s Care Center, refers to the chapel at Marillac Manor as a “house of prayer.”
This senior living facility, connected to St. Vincent’s care center, offers apartments for independent living, but also gives residents a chance to stay strongly connected to their Catholic faith. A new tabernacle was recently installed in August giving a beautiful focal point to the chapel and deepening the faith of the residents. The tabernacle was purchased with funds from generous donors and the continued support from the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery.
Even though Sister Anna Rose is officially retired, she serves as the pastoral care assistant in residence occupying one of the apartments at Marillac Manor. With the help of other volunteer residents who assist at Mass with such aspects as music and Eucharistic ministers, Mass is offered seven days a week by Fr. Patrick Ojedeji and occasional assistance from the retired Fr. Paul Cervinski.
The rosary is prayed twice daily in the chapel and Eucharistic adoration takes place all day on Wednesdays. Residents can come anytime, of course, and the public is invited to stop by for a quiet spot to pray. The main doors are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“It’s important that we keep our Catholic identity alive,” said Angie Greer, facility manager.
It’s that Catholic identity that is bolstered by giving Our Lord a beautiful new home in the new tabernacle for the residents and members of the public who stop by to gaze upon in prayer and honor during adoration.