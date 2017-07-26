How can I encounter Jesus?

by Fr. Joseph Evinger
A couple of years ago at the annual clergy conference in Medora, I realized that I needed to make a quick drive to Dickinson to deposit some checks. As I was about to pull into the Queen City of the Prairies, I noticed a man walking on the opposite side of the interstate. Immediately, I heard an interior voice, “On your way back to Medora give him a ride.”
Now, I had previously picked up a few hitchhikers and passed by many more. This was one of those that was clear I should pick up. So, I told myself, “I will only pick him up if he is still there when I return.” That sounded pretty plausible, hoping that he would be gone a half hour later.
After depositing the checks, I made my way back towards Medora. Sure enough, the man was still in the heat walking west on I-94. I pulled over. But, before I let him into my car, I needed to see if he was sane. With doors locked, I rolled down my window a crack and asked where he was going.
He said, “Williston, to catch the train.”
To which I replied, “I’m heading to Medora. I can bring you as far as Belfield.”
“That works for me,” he said. Seeing that he looked sane I unlocked the doors. He threw his bag in the backseat and jumped in the front.
Let me be clear. I do not recommend any of you to pick up hitchhikers, unless God undoubtedly tells you. There are all kinds of bad things that could happen.
So, I asked him where he was going. He began to tell me (with colorful repetitive four-letter words) how a guy he knew brought him to Dickinson promising a job, ripped him off, and then never paid him back.
“I’m just gonna go back to Washington” he said.
The drive was rather short, almost as short as this article, but before I dropped him off I got in a couple of important questions: “Are you a believer? Do you believe in God?”
To which he responded, “No.”
So, I gave him a challenge: “For the next 30 days ask Jesus to reveal Himself to you.” He was silent for a bit, then thanked me. I dropped him off at the Belfield exit wishing him well.
I don’t know what ever happened to that fellow, but I do know that when I was 12 or 13 years old, I encountered God by praying in this manner. In fact, I continue to encounter Him more deeply the more I pray this prayer. Many others could say the same. This prayer nourishes faith. It turns one into a desert which soaks up God’s life like Psalm 63 states. “O God you are my God, for you I long. For you my soul is thirsty. My body pines for you like a dry weary land without water.” This is true.
To encounter Christ daily, pray some version of this prayer. Pray it before, during, and after you receive the sacraments, when you go to confession and receive Holy Communion. Beg Jesus for the grace to encounter Him in his bride the Church, in the sacraments, when you come to Mass, when you are before the Blessed Sacrament, when you are driving down the interstate, or lying in bed.
Some people think that encountering Jesus is a one-time thing. Any two friends know this is not true. An encounter is lifelong; it is a relationship for all to see. For eternity, we can go deeper and deeper into relationship with Christ.
Jesus is truly hidden in the inner room of our soul by virtue of baptism. He speaks to us through the sacred Scriptures telling us what to do and not to do. He is hidden under the appearances of bread and wine at Holy Mass. He lives in Catholic church tabernacles. He comes to us in the priest who visits our homes. He is disguised as the hitchhiker beside the road. He is hidden almost anywhere for those with the eyes of faith.
When we beg Jesus to encounter Him, he gives us eyes to see what has always been there. Let us pray little prayers throughout the day asking Jesus that we might encounter Him on a deeper level, and then we can bring Him to others.
Honestly, if you pray this prayer consistently, you will encounter the One, Who with great love, created you in the womb many years ago. His name is Jesus of Nazareth, the One Who died, but now is alive.
Fr. Evinger is parochial vicar at St. Joseph in Williston. If you have a question you were afraid to ask, now is the time to ask it! Simply email your question to
info@bismarckdiocese.com
with the “Question Afraid to Ask” in the subject line.