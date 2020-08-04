How do I respond when people say Catholics are judgmental?

People of other faiths say Catholics are “judgmental.” How do I respond?
To be Catholic in our day means that you are “countercultural,” especially concerning moral and theological matters. Catholics hold fast to absolute truths that we believe cannot be set aside by majority vote and for this we are deemed judgmental by people of other faiths. They consider us to be “holier than thou” and we are rebuked with the assertion that “Jesus never judged anyone.” Is it true that Catholics are judgmental? Yes. And, this is commendable, because Jesus calls us to be judgmental for the spiritual well-being of others.
We must reclaim the Scriptural understanding of being judgmental, which has been lost in our day. To many Christians, judgment of others means pridefully condemning them and reviling them, while turning a blind eye to our own sinfulness. If this is how judgment is defined then yes indeed, it is sinful. Jesus admonishes us against this manner of judging, commanding us to remove the wooden beam from our own eye first before we remove the splinter from our brother’s eye (c.f. Matthew 7:5). Any Catholic who listens attentively to the penitential prayers of the Holy Mass and is faithful to the sacrament of penance recoils at sinful judgment, for we are all wounded sinners and therefore we lift our neighbor up to the Lord, rather than tearing him down. For everyone we encounter, we heed the command of Jesus, “Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful” (Luke 6:36).
But with this in mind, Catholics still assert that there is a holy or virtuous judgment, which is expected of us. Jesus calls us to acts of fraternal correction, where we seek to help sinners amend their lives . . . to do away with evil and to seek what is holy and righteous (c.f. Matthew 18:15-17). This form of judgement is rooted in charity, for in correcting others, we not only have their earthly well-being in mind, but also their eternal salvation.
If we still seem hesitant about engaging in judging or correcting others, know that Jesus did it all the time; He showed us what we must do by His own example. When the apostles were afraid that the violent storm would lead to their perishing, Jesus rebuked them, “Why are you terrified, O you of little faith” (Matthew 8:26). This was a judgment. In a pointed attack on the duplicity of the religious leaders, Jesus called them a “brood of vipers” (Matthew 12:34). Another judgment. When saving the woman caught in adultery from being stoned by the religious leaders, Jesus showed her mercy yet told her to “not sin anymore” (John 8:11), recalling her past life and summoning her to a conversion of life. This, too, was a judgment.
If we can spare a soul from sadness, sorrow and despair by judging them and assisting them in converting from sin, then we have shown them great love. To not judge and to turn a blind eye to the grave sins of others is a form of false compassion and sinful neglect. True Good Samaritans take the time and effort to come to the aid of those who are suffering because of the assault of sin.
Are Catholics judgmental? Yes, we are, because we imitate Jesus Christ, who judged others with compassion and charity. In our world today, marked by great confusion in morality, common decency and right doctrine, Catholics need to make their voices heard. If our judgments assist others in sincere conversions before they come before the Judgment Seat of Christ, then we may have to be even more judgmental. A true disciple of Jesus Christ will do whatever is necessary to save every soul from eternal loss.
Fr. Benz is pastor at St. Mary in New England and St. Elizabeth in Lefor. If you have a question you were afraid to ask, now is the time to ask it! Simply email your question to info@bismarckdiocese.com with the “Question Afraid to Ask” in the subject line.