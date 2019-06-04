I chose you

It was not you who chose me, but
I who chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit that will remain… —John 15:16
Deacons Gregory Crane and Brandon Wolf enter the remarkable brotherhood of priests at the Mass of Holy Ordination on June 10, the Feast Day of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit beginning at 3 p.m.
“In hindsight, I've heard God's call for many years,” explained Deacon Crane. “He uses various means to speak to us. For example, I met several priests whom I really admired and whom I wanted to emulate. I have also always really been drawn to the liturgy. I like reading theological things. And, at many points in my life have found prayer to be very rewarding. All of these things—little things—are the way that God calls us. Gradually, with the help of a few spiritual guides, I came to see that these little things were the way that God was actually speaking to me, drawing me towards Himself, calling me to the priesthood.”
But both men said that the call wasn’t like an instant “bolt of lightning,” but more of a gradual realization that God was asking them to be part of a higher calling.
“Ultimately it came down to a search for truth and a life of joy,” Deacon Wolf said. “Jesus Christ presented Himself to me in such a way that I could no longer deny that He is Truth and Joy itself and I had only to say ‘yes’ to Him. Once I understood that, it was only a matter of time until I entered seminary formation.”
Crane agreed and said his true vocation was something he knew was evolving, but took a while to take hold. “One day that call became very clear to me, sort of suddenly, at one moment. It all sort of hit me suddenly that God was actually calling me to the priesthood. That was extremely powerful. When that was felt, the desire to enter [the seminary] sort of automatically came…Of course, doubt still creeps in along the way, but this is where it's helpful to have a spiritual director who can help you discern what's from God and what's not.”
Seminary formation
Both men have been studying in Rome at the Pontifical North American College. The seminary experience is long and sometimes proves difficult—as it should be to form strong, faithful leaders. Both men said that prayer and their relationship with God sustained them throughout their formation years.
“The first is prayer,” Deacon Wolf noted. “Having a prayer life is essential to any life that is lived for the ultimate end for which we are all created. If our goal is eternal life lived in unity with our Lord, it does not matter if we live the married life or the priestly life, our relationship with God is
the foundation that is needed to sustain us in our vocation. No other person is able to give us what we need to remain faithful to our call or will be able to bring us the fullness of life that we all desire.”
Deacon Wolf also pointed out that a strong support system is key to the success of a seminarian. “The support of my family and friends has also had a large influence on my time of formation. Whether in their prayer or action, I have benefitted greatly from the community around me. My brother seminarians have had a huge influence on me through the fraternity and friendship they have given, and even more importantly through their example of being men living their lives for God. Many times, they have been a source of inspiration to me that has helped me to evaluate my own life lived for God. Iron sharpens iron.”
Deacon Crane, too, relied on his prayer life to get him through the rough times. “Relationship with God is the only thing that's sustained me. Seminary is great, but, like any life, it comes with its challenges as well. There have been multiple struggles along the way. The only thing that has kept me along the path is returning to God in quiet moments of prayer. If God wasn't walking with me, there's no way I'd be getting ordained. There'd be no reason to be ordained.”
Emotional day
There are many emotions that flood to the surface for both men as they reflect on their upcoming priestly ordination.
“Excited, eager, nervous... everything,” said Deacon Crane. “Praying that on the day I can set all of the planning and logistics aside and just focus on what God is doing in the sacrament.”
Deacon Wolf used many of the same words to describe the moment. “I am feeling a great deal of excitement. While I understand that living this life will be a constant learning experience, I am also ready to move beyond the theoretical study of the past seven years and am ready to really live the life of a priest. I believe that this is what God has created me to do and I am excited to see Him bring it to fulfillment.”
Priestly assignments
Beyond their ordination day, both men look forward to taking on their priestly assignments on July 1.
Bishop Kagan has assigned the newly ordained, Deacon Crane to be the chaplain for Bishop Ryan Catholic School, Minot, and part-time parochial vicar for Church of St. Leo the Great, Minot.
“I am looking forward to the whole thing. I'm looking forward to being with people in good times and bad, trying to bring God to them and them to God. I look forward in a special way to being a chaplain at Bishop Ryan Catholic School, to getting to teach and to be with the young people. I'm just looking forward to being a priest!”
Deacon Wolf will also be tending to parishes and teaching at one of the diocesan Catholic schools. Bishop Kagan has assigned him to be the parochial vicar for Church of Spirit of Life, Mandan, Church of St. Martin, Huff and Church of St. Anthony, St. Anthony, and religion instructor for Light of Christ Catholic Schools.
“The celebration of the sacraments, especially the Eucharist and confession are a large part of what I am most looking forward to. Within both of these sacraments, we see the healing effects of the grace of God for our souls and the grace to live in union with Him and with our brothers and sisters that make up the Church. In a special way, these sacraments help to build up the Kingdom of God. I am excited to be able to be an instrument of our Lord for this purpose.”
Indeed, the Lord has chosen two more fine men to be enthusiastic and faithful servants of His Gospel and sacraments. They, and all our good and faithful priests, need our prayers.