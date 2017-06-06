Iconography Workshop in Mandan July 17-21

Spirit of Life in Mandan will be hosting an Iconography Workshop, July 17-21. Instructor Nicholas Markell teaches Byzantine iconography from a Catholic perspective using the ancient method of egg-tempera painting and 24 Kt. gold leafing. Each participant will be given instruction to complete the icon of Christ Pantocrator. Workshop fee is $395, all icon supplies and lunch will be provided throughout the week. The workshop experience spans five days in a reflective atmosphere of studio time, prayer and instruction. Call 663-1660 to register!