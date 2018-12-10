If God is everywhere, why do I need to go to church to pray?

by Fr. Jason Signalness

It’s common to hear the argument from someone that they can “pray better” out in the beauty of nature than in a church, which is often filled with noise and distraction. Likewise, as Jesus instructed in the Sermon on the Mount, when you pray, “go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret” (Matthew 6:5-6). Thus, some might think it better to avoid the crowds and pray elsewhere. But, they would be wrong.



As St. Paul exhorted us, we ought to pray constantly. That means while enjoying the beauty of God’s creation, during quiet time at home, as well as in the church. This is not an either-or thing. We ought to pray in all locales, but all locations are not equally important in the Christian life.



When we enjoy, say, an awesome sunset or the beauty of wildlife, we are enjoying God’s creation. And, that is very good. God did not make junk! But God is not the sunset or the wildlife. As David wrote, “the heavens are telling the glory of God; and the firmament proclaims his handiwork” (Psalm 19:1). The beauties of nature exist, in part, to point us toward their creator. They are works of art that reflect the beauty of the artist who made them. But, we are not meant to marvel only at the art. The artist Himself wants to meet us! He does so most directly within the walls of our Catholic churches, and in several ways, including the Mass, Eucharistic Adoration and the confessional.



First, let us look at the Mass. It’s true that God is omnipresent, but not in a way we can readily perceive. Thankfully, it’s also true that He became incarnate in a localized, physical body, within the womb of His mother, Mary. The mysterious God revealed himself to us, walked among us and spoke to us in human language. To prolong His bodily presence among us after His ascension, at the Last Supper, Jesus gave us the Mass and commanded us to keep celebrating it.



In that way, Jesus is still made physically present, here and now, in the Eucharist. That is why we are obliged to attend Sunday Mass and why the Church calls the Mass the “source and summit of the Christian life.” During it, we engage in a conversation with God. He speaks to us through His Word and teaches us through His minister. He comes to us, body, blood, soul and divinity in Holy Communion. Unlike prayer alone at home or outdoors, at Mass, a community of people is gathered, praying for one another and supporting one another. It’s very difficult to live a Christian life alone, and we’re not meant to try.



Second, consider the practice of Eucharistic Adoration and private prayer in the church. Because the Eucharist is reserved in the tabernacle of each Catholic church, the church doors are often unlocked during the day to allow people to drop by for a visit with Jesus. For that same reason, parishes often schedule hours of Eucharistic Adoration, wherein we can gaze upon Jesus exposed in a monstrance. A parishioner of St. John Vianney was once asked, in the parish church, “What are you doing here all this time?” To which he answered, beautifully, “I look at the good God, and He looks at me.” Likewise, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI once wrote, “This is what is lovely about Catholic churches, that within them there is, as it were, always worship, because the Eucharistic presence of the Lord dwells always within them.”



Lastly, think of the confessionals. Within them, God dispenses forgiveness through His priests. Those who make frequent use of this sacrament know it is a source of great mercy, comfort, peace and strength during their lifelong battles with sin.



Yes, at times our churches can be full of distractions or seem less “welcoming” than we would like. We might be tempted to stay away, preferring to pray elsewhere. However, it is within those walls that God is most present! If we spend time with God in his churches, we will enjoy his creation more and our private prayer, at home, will be all the more fruitful.



Fr. Signalness is pastor of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Stanley and St. Ann in Berthhold. If you have a question you were afraid to ask, now is the time to ask it! Simply email your question to info@bismarckdiocese.com with the “Question Afraid to Ask” in the subject line.

