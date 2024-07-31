Imitating the lives of the saints

The Bismarck Diocese has a newly assembled presence of a lay Carmelite group in formation, which provides guidance in growing in holiness according to authentic Carmelite spirituality. All are welcome to learn more about this opportunity to grow in this aspect of their faith.
At the present time, the aspiring members in Bismarck, who are called “aspirants,” meet monthly in an Order of Discalced Carmelites “group in formation” on the Cathedral grounds, which is being mentored via Zoom meetings with a Discalced Carmelite group in Sioux City, Iowa.
Discalced Carmelite Seculars are practicing members of the Catholic Church who, under the protection of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and inspired by St. Teresa of Jesus and St. John of the Cross, make the commitment to the Discalced Carmelite Order to seek the face of God for the sake of the Church and the world.
The focus of this community is to encourage Carmelite spirituality with prayer and meditation which leads to a quiet prayerful life. Their apostolate is prayer, especially for priests and seminarians, those who have left the Church, souls in purgatory, parents, caregivers, families and the Carmelite nuns as well as religious vocations to the priesthood and the Carmelite nuns and the Discalced Carmelite Secular Order.
The formation plan for becoming a member includes studying the writings of St. Teresa, St. John of the Cross, St. Therese of Lisieux, the Rule of St. Albert and various other Discalced Carmelite authors.
Discalced Carmelite Seculars come from all walks of life, from every level of education and from every type of work. They are Catholic laypersons over the age of 18 (married or unmarried) or ordained diocesan priests or deacons.
There are more than 45,000 Discalced Carmelite Seculars worldwide and more than 6,000 in the United States. They gather in canonically erected communities or recognized study groups under the guidance and leadership of the Order.
The following principles of the Rule of Saint Albert, written for the hermits on Mount Carmel in the 13th century, guide Carmelite life today: Living in allegiance to Jesus Christ; Being diligent in meditating on the law of the Lord; Giving time to spiritual reading; Participating in the liturgy of the Church, both the Eucharist and the Liturgy of the Hours; Arming themselves with the practice of the virtues; Seeking interior silence and solitude; Using prudent discretion in all that they do. (From “Constitutions of the Secular Order of the Teresian Carmel,” 2003)
What is required of Discalced Carmelite seculars? The secular’s obligations can be summarized by the “6 Ms”: 1) meditation, a suggestion is 30 minutes each day; 2) morning prayer, evening prayer and, if possible, night prayer from the Liturgy of the Hours; 3) Mass, daily if possible; 4) Mary, every day, devotion to Mary; 5) meetings, consisting of formation, information and fellowship; 6) mission, share in the Carmelite mission of knowing God so God can be known.
The entire period of formation commonly requires approximately six years. Formation follows a specific plan under the guidance of the formation director. After attending community meetings for six months, the candidate may begin aspirancy, based on council decision. Two periods of formation follow aspirancy before becoming a member.
Those interested in more information about Discalced Carmelite Seculars can contact Bryon Herbel at bryon.herbel@icloud.com or Cheryl Hansen at cheryl@midconetwork.com or 701-527-4022.