In grateful appreciation

A message from Bishop Kagan… Recently, I sent a letter to all the priests which I addressed to the Catholic faithful of our diocese. I asked the priests to choose a weekend either in July or August to read it from the pulpit and make it available to their good parishioners in the parish bulletin.
In case anyone missed my announcement, I will repeat it here. For a few years, I have been considering some tangible way to express my gratitude to all of you for your continued generous support of your parish and our diocese, especially our annual God’s Share Appeal. Because of your great generosity, we have continued to reach our goal and even go beyond the goal in funds received. Please know that I am sincerely grateful, but I want to go beyond telling how grateful I am.
Earlier this year, I discussed my plan with the Presbyteral Council and then with the diocesan Finance Council. I am pleased to tell you that both groups were unanimously in favor of what I plan to do beginning with our current 2024 God’s Share Appeal.
Based on past years and, in particular the 2023 God’s Share Appeal during which 51 of our 93 parishes exceeded their goal in both pledges and payments, going forward, I plan to refund to each parish which exceeds its goal in cash payments 40% of that excess. The funds may be used by your pastor for whatever needs your parish may have; he is free to deposit these funds in the Parish Expansion Fund for the parish; he is free to deposit the funds in your parish’s account in the Catholic Foundation for Western North Dakota. These funds belong to your parish and will not be considered a part of your ordinary parish income.
Thank you, again, for your great generosity to God’s holy Church.