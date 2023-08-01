In imitation of Mary

One afternoon in 2019, when Dr. Heather Nicole Wernke was praying before the Blessed Sacrament, she experienced a pivotal moment in her spiritual life, one that drew her heart and soul to a higher purpose in life.
“I asked Jesus, 'Is there anything you want to say to me?' and before I had even finished asking the question, His answer was there loud and clear, 'Be mine.' I knew this meant that I should start discerning religious life, so I soon started visiting religious communities. I loved the sisters everywhere I went, but I never felt called to leave the world and enter a convent.”
One graceful step led to another, and she soon “unearthed” the beautiful treasure of her calling in life.
“I started learning about the different options I had, and when I heard about consecrated virginity, everything about it lit my heart up!” she said. “I read everything I could about it and met with other consecrated virgins. I knew this was where I was being called—to be a witness of God’s love in the midst of the world, as a Bride of Christ.”
As she began to pursue God's will for her life, He enriched her with many spiritual blessings.
“I continued regular meetings with a spiritual director and began meeting with a formator as well. I went through about three years of formation which included prayer, studying and living as a consecrated virgin would live. Now that I am consecrated, I am continuing my formation through daily prayer, Mass, study of scripture and classes.”
Rite of Consecration
Wernke’s consecration took place on June 16 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit and was presided over by Bishop David Kagan. The Rite of Consecration was within the context of Holy Mass, following the Gospel reading. After Dr. Wernke was called forth, she approached the sanctuary with a candle as the choir sang, “Be wise: make ready your lamps. Behold, the Bridegroom comes; go out to meet Him.” After the homily, Bishop Kagan asked about her resolution to accept solemn consecration and then she lay prostrate in front of the altar as the faithful sang the Litany of the Saints.
“I received a ring and veil symbolizing marriage, as well as a copy of the Liturgy of the Hours,” Dr. Wernke shared. “As St. Agnes once said, 'I am espoused to Him whom the angels serve; sun and moon stand in wonder at His glory.'”
Now as a consecrated virgin, Dr. Wernke looks forward to deepening her life of prayer and intercession for others.
“As a consecrated virgin, I am asked to participate in the morning and evening prayer of the Liturgy of the Hours, as well as daily Mass and a daily Holy Hour as often as possible,” she explains. “I incorporate into my daily intentions prayers for Pope Francis, Bishop Kagan, the priests and religious of the diocese and the whole world.”
Most of all, she is enthusiastic about growing in her friendship with Christ and helping others do the same.
“This calling means that I get to be Jesus’ bride for eternity,” she said. “I am fully His and He is fully mine, and I am fully available to Him. Jesus is by my side, holding my hand in everything that I do and encounter. I am looking forward to the graces that I will receive throughout my life as a consecrated virgin, such as the opportunities I will have to show others the heart of Jesus, through the love of the heart of the Church. I am excited to see what Jesus will do with me!”
Looking back, Dr. Wernke sees that the Blessed Mother had always been by her side as well.
“I have a special devotion to our Lady of Sorrows. My little sister, Hannah, died when I was younger, and I found a connection with Our Lady knowing that my sorrow was holy as long as I united it to Jesus. With the help of Our Lady, I fell even deeper in love with our Lord.”
In her work at the University of Mary as a physics and astronomy professor, as well as an astrophysicist, Dr. Wernke finds many ways to share the truth about God and His omniscient designs.
“I absolutely love sharing the beauty of our universe with my students,” she said. “It’s intricate design and orderly laws teach us about the personality and love of the Creator.”
Unique vocation
According to Fr. Nick Schneider, Director of the Office of Divine Worship, God's grace works marvels through this unique vocation.
“The state of consecrated virginity is an eschatological sign in the world. A consecrated virgin is living a sort of anticipation of the resurrection where, as Our Lord says, ‘There will be no marrying or being given in marriage,’ (Mt. 22:30). Because of this, the consecrated virgin is a present reminder that we are all to live as if the Kingdom of God is at hand. Because she is ‘betrothed mystically to Christ,’ she also stands as a sign of the Church. In this way, the consecrated virgin witnesses to the intimate love of Christ for the Church and the devotion the Church is to have in responding to that love.”
Impressively, it is a vocation that has deep roots in the history of Christianity.
“It is interesting to note that the state of consecrated virginity is extremely ancient,” Fr. Schneider explained. “The early Church saw it as a reflection of the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The prayer of consecration that is still used is closely based on a text that goes back to the oldest manuscripts of liturgical prayer. The state of consecrated virginity passed out of use in the Church but was reconstituted following the Second Vatican Council.”
Although it bears similarities, the vocation to consecrated virginity is essentially different than the calling to be a religious sister or simply a single lay person who serves the Church.
“The consecrated virgin, through a public act of consecration by the diocesan bishop, enters into a public state of consecrated life, is constituted as a sacred person and is to live a life of perpetual virginity,” Fr. Schneider explained. “All of this distinguishes the consecrated state from the lay state. It is the public rite of consecration that establishes a woman in this state.”
Religious life, on the other hand, is constituted by the public profession of vows; typically, poverty, chastity and obedience, though occasionally with modifications to one of these, or the addition of another vow.
“It is not the act of consecration of the bishop, but the public profession of vows that accomplishes this,” Fr. Schneider said. “Religious life is distinguished by a number of essential characteristics including community life, a defined charism, a mission—whether active or contemplative—that grows out of the charism, a distinctive spirituality and some form of public witness to the state of life. None of these essential elements are a necessary part of consecrated virginity.”
To those who may be considering becoming a consecrated virgin, Fr. Schneider would like to encourage them to embrace a fervent prayer life.
“First, I would tell them how wonderful it is that they are open to listening to what Jesus might be inviting them to! I would encourage them to maintain a strong life of prayer, frequently receive the sacraments and try to pray the Liturgy of the Hours. Also, it would be a good idea to have a spiritual director who can listen to them and help them discern the promptings of the Holy Spirit.”
Furthermore, he would also encourage them to visit with others who know more about the vocation to consecrated virginity.
“You might want to visit with someone who is a consecrated virgin to learn a bit more about what the life is like. To test the vocation, you’d want to carefully consider the differences between consecrated life, married life and religious life to ensure that consecrated virginity is the path the Lord is calling you to. If after all of this, it really seems that Jesus is inviting you to the consecrated life, you would want to meet with the diocesan bishop for his discernment and to explore the next steps in preparation.”
Women in our diocese
Wernke joined a handful of women within the diocese who have chosen to live this vocation.
Also among them is Jacinta Evinger, who has been a consecrated virgin in our diocese since 2020. Jacinta first felt the desire to give herself to Our Lord at a young age.
“From the age of 7, I have wanted to belong to Christ,” she shared. “It was a true desire, really present in my heart. Around the time of my first confession, I turned to Jesus in a very special way and I felt drawn to fully give myself to Him.”
The consecrated virgins of our diocese have a special responsibility to pray for the Diocese of Bismarck, the bishop and our clergy. They serve the Church through these prayers and through their good works. The life of a consecrated virgin closely imitates the life of Mary, the Mother of God. Mary was a virgin living in the world, serving Jesus through her normal daily activities and praying for those around her each day.
When asked what she likes most about being a consecrated virgin, Jacinta responds, “It isn't necessarily about what I like, but it is about what the Lord wants of me. His calling for me was so clear that I couldn't say 'no' – He wants me to live a prayerful life in the world.”