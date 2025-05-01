Installation into Ministry

On March 2, His Eminence, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, conferred the ministry of acolyte at the Pontifical North American College, upon 24 seminarians. Among them was Joseph Richter, seminarian studying in Rome for the Bismarck Diocese.
In his homily, His Eminence, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle preached on the Gospel passage of Luke 6:39-45, “a tree is known by its fruit.” Cardinal Tagle directly addressed those who would be receiving the ministry of acolyte and encouraged them to live out the gospel by evangelizing through the example of their lives. He said to them, “First take out the lumber from your eye, before you try to remove the splinter from their brother’s eye.” Cardinal Tagle went on to exhort those who were to be installed as acolytes to “live lives of integrity through the bearing forth of the good fruits of humility, kindness and authenticity.”
In the rite of the institution of acolyte, Cardinal Tagle placed the paten, which contains the hosts for the celebration of Mass, in the hands of each candidate. He then said, “Take this vessel with bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your life worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of his Church.”
The seminarians, currently in their second year of formation at the college, have two additional years of theological studies before being ordained to the priesthood in their home dioceses.
About PNAC
The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome. Founded in 1859 by Blessed Pius IX, the college has formed over 5,000 priests near the heart of the Church for service in dioceses around the United States, Canada and Australia. The college strengthens the bonds between Rome and local churches worldwide, and it allows its students a first-hand encounter of the Church’s rich religious and cultural heritage.
—Information provided by the Pontifical North American College