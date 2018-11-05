Is it best to receive Holy Communion in the hand or on the tongue?

by Fr. Gary Benz
Editor’s note:
According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), those who receive Communion may receive either in the hand or on the tongue, and the decision should be that of the individual receiving, not of the person distributing Communion. One’s choice, as an act of faith,
should be done in a manner that is unlike any other experienced in daily life. Contemplating the choice of receiving on the hand or on the tongue can enlighten us on Church teaching and bring new understanding, but it’s important to be mindful to not allow this debate to distract ourselves from the miracle before us each time we receive Our Lord.
It may come as a surprise to younger Catholics, but reception of Holy Communion in the hand is a very recent development in the life of the Church. In fact, it was only after the Second Vatican Council that an indult, or concession, was granted for this practice.
In the United States, the National Council of Catholic Bishops (now the USCCB) was granted Vatican approval in June of 1977 to allow for Communion in the hand. In some countries, such as the Philippines, the practice of reception of Communion in the hand was permitted, but then later rescinded. Why? Because it was determined that it was not very reverent, in comparison to reception of Holy Communion on the tongue. Before he retired as Supreme Pontiff, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI began to offer Holy Communion only on the tongue, asserting that this was more in tune with the traditions of the Church and with Eucharistic piety. Is this true? This may be so, for a number of reasons.
First, the initial component of the Holy Mass is the Liturgy of the Word, which highlights the Scriptural basis of the Mass. Therefore, every element of the Holy Mass should find its roots in God’s Word, which is true for reception of Holy Communion on the tongue as well.
The preference for reception of Holy Communion on the tongue is not proved with absolute certainty by Sacred Scriptures, but it does point us in this direction. For example, we read from the Prophet Ezekiel, “Son of man, eat what is offered to you; eat this scroll and go speak to the house of Israel. So, I opened my mouth and He gave me the scroll to eat. Then I ate it and it was in my mouth as sweet as honey” (Ez. 3:1-3). It does not say that the prophet stretched out his hand to receive the scroll, but that he opened his mouth. We imitate this same reverence when we receive any gift from God’s hands, especially the Holy Eucharist.
In Psalm 81:10, 16, the psalmist states, with prophetic Eucharistic tones, “I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt. Open wide your mouth and I will fill it. But Israel I would feed with finest wheat and fill them with honey from the rock.” Again, the Lord feeds His people; they do not feed themselves.
Scripture reminds us as well that the Jewish people had a great reverence for the divine presence in the Ark of the Covenant; if they even brushed against it, they were to be put to death. If we as Catholics believe that we have something far greater than the Ark of the Covenant in the gift of the Holy Eucharist, how much more should we be willing not to touch and handle this sacred gift?
Indeed, the reception of Holy Communion on the tongue has a strong basis in Sacred Scripture. This pious practice thus preserves a reverence for the Holy Eucharist and a reverence for God’s Holy Word as well, which has always been a mark of our Catholic identity.
Second, the reception of Holy Communion on the tongue reminds us that
every
fragment of the Holy Eucharist is indeed the Lord and should be respected accordingly. In the Holy Eucharist, a Host or a mere particle of the Host contains Jesus Christ, whole and entire. Thus, if any particle of the Host falls to the floor in the offering of Holy Communion in the hand, then Jesus Christ is trampled upon, which should scandalize any devout Catholic. In addition, some people quickly, and at times clumsily, take the Host and don’t seem to care that their actions could result once again in particles of the Host falling to the floor.
It seems such a contradiction: when people handle family heirlooms, ancient artifacts, or priceless treasures, they do all in their power to avoid dropping them. Be careful, these items are precious! But then we have no problem handling and at times dropping our Lord present in the Holy Eucharist. This may beg the question, “Is the Holy Eucharist my greatest treasure?” Perhaps receiving Holy Communion on the tongue would allow for greater awe and respect for this great gift from heaven.
Lastly, receiving Holy Communion in the hand may make it so “common” and take away the wonderment which should accompany this sacred gift. Ask yourself, “What kind of food do you eat with your hands?” In our culture, its food which allows us to focus our attention on more important things. We eat popcorn with our hands as our eyes are fixed on the movie screen; we munch on pizza as we watch our favorite NFL team playing a Sunday game; or we nibble on snacks at a party, while engaged in conversation. Might receiving Holy Communion in the hand become implicitly associated with other common foods we eat in situations where we are not attentive and focused? Some would say this point is overstated, but it is something to ponder. The Holy Eucharist is not ordinary every-day food, but when consumed in a similar manner, it may become just that…quite ordinary.
Such discussion of a preference for Holy Communion on the tongue is easy to cast aside. To some, its just a pining for days gone by. Let’s get with the times! Perhaps, but then I think of the great saints of our own day who preferred this pious practice. In fact, Saint Theresa of Calcutta (Mother Theresa) directed her sisters, the Missionaries of Charity, that they were to receive Holy Communion only on the tongue. Perhaps this is a practice for all Catholics to follow. Who could disagree with Saint Theresa of Calcutta, for whom the Holy Eucharist was life itself?
Fr. Benz is pastor at St. Mary in New England and St. Elizabeth in Lefor.
