Jesus died for my sins, why does the Church teach that I need to make reparation?

by Fr. John Paul Gardner
It is an immense consolation to many who struggle with the worst sins who, amidst their conversion, begin to glimpse the reality that the mercy of God by means of the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, the shedding of His Precious Blood, is sufficient to atone for their sins against Christ and His Body the Church.
But, if the mercy of God is enough, why does the Catholic Church say that sinners must make an act of reparation? Isn’t Jesus’ sacrifice to the Eternal Father of his body, blood, soul and divinity enough? Why is reparation necessary?
The Catechism of the Catholic Church tells us that Reparation is “Making amends for a wrong done or for an offense, especially for sin” … “We are obliged to make reparation for personal sins against justice and truth...” (CCC, Glossary)
This means for instance that Jesus’ sacrifice certainly is sufficient to atone for a thief who has stolen $100,000 from the local bank, but that after he has been forgiven he cannot then take the cash and head out on a personal vacation to Honolulu. He must make an act of reparation and give the money away, preferably back to local bank (this would especially be the preference of the local bank). In this case, we can imagine the pain the thief would experience divesting himself of so much money. But, Jesus loves a cheerful giver and so this act of reparation, although painful, can have real joy attached to it.
The gospel story about the conversion of the tax collector Zacchaeus bears this truth out profoundly. When he sees that Jesus forgives him, out of joy he promises an act of reparation and says, “Behold, half of my possessions, Lord, I shall give to the poor, and if I have extorted anything from anyone I shall repay it four times over.” One can also see this sacrificial joy of reparation in the heart of old Mr. Scrooge in Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” as he ecstatically spends his sinful miserly money on a poor family.
The mercy of God fills us with a holy desire to make reparation. His mercy for our own personal sins fills us with a desire to be merciful to others, especially to other sinners. Similarly, those who are forgiven have the desperate need to also forgive those who have trespassed against them. If we can see beyond the “requirement’” aspect of reparation, a miracle can happen in our heart like Zacchaeus and Scrooge. We can begin to make acts of reparation humbly and with great joy and fervor. This is a powerful moment and the Church is in desperate need of these fervent souls.
Acts of reparation unite us to the sacrificial love of Jesus Christ and make us co-workers in the Church’s mission of healing and forgiving. Any member of the faithful can do acts of reparation for their own sins or for the sins of others. An act of reparation might be a prayer or a penance done for someone’s conversion, some physical pain you might experience offered in union with the Sacred Heart of Jesus, or giving some money or doing another work of mercy for someone in need.
Mother Mary and the saints did many acts of reparation. Praying the holy rosary daily is an excellent act of reparation. It is a powerful way for the mercy of God won by Jesus’ sacrifice to be manifested in our own lives. St. Rose of Lima once said of reparation, “If only (people) would learn how great (reparation) is … Without a doubt, they would devote themselves to winning pains and afflictions. All men throughout the world would seek trouble, infirmities and torments, instead of good fortune. No one would complain about his cross or about troubles that may happen to him.”
Ave Maria!
Fr. John Paul Gardner is parochial vicar at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck.
