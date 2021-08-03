Jesus in the streets

The Catholic Church has a long and rich tradition of Eucharistic processions, especially on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi). On this June 6 feast, priests and parishioners of the four Minot Catholic parishes processed through the city carrying the Blessed Sacrament.
In the words of Fr. Gregory Crane, Chaplain at Bishop Ryan Catholic Schools, “The Eucharistic procession is an attempt to make manifest to the world, in a physical way, the glory of God.”
This procession was held in Minot because we believe our nation is in need of healing prayer and peace. Consider this: “The ideal of the Christian religion is peace, and peace is God’s ultimate plan. But we live in an imperfect world that is tainted with evil. Therefore, we must often fight for truth and goodness. This fight may take many forms, internal and external, and will be different for each of us. No one, though, is exempt from service in the fight.” (Magnificat, Sunday, June 13, 2021, Prayer for Morning, page 179.) In that same issue, on page 178, we see this quote from Scripture: “Fear not, I am with you; be not dismayed; I am your God. I will strengthen you, and help you, and uphold you with my right hand of justice.” (Is 41:10)
Despite the turmoil, violence and division in our country, we cannot despair. It is because of our belief in Jesus Christ, and recognizing His presence—body, blood, soul and divinity—in the Blessed Sacrament, that we boldly and courageously bring Jesus into our streets and among the people to bring His blessing and healing to our community. The world needs Jesus Christ. The Catholic Church needs to bring Jesus Christ to our communities, out in the open where He can be seen.
It is truly gratifying for us as laity to witness the depth and sincerity of the faith of our priests. The community of Minot is blessed with these good men who said “yes” to the call to the priesthood of Jesus Christ. Their expression of faith and belief in the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist strengthens our faith and our resolve to more dramatically live out our faith on a daily basis. We thank them for their support, encouragement and efforts to help make it a success. Working alongside our priests and listening to their testimonies has helped to strengthen the bond between us and these spiritual fathers.
The event began with Mass at Our Lady of Grace with Fr. Bruce Krebs as celebrant and homilist. Outside, after Mass, he recited prayers of minor exorcism to cast out Satan and other evil spirits that occupy our institutions and plague our communities.
Led by the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree carrying the American flag and the flag of the Vatican, with additional Knights on either side of the Blessed Sacrament, the procession began the two-mile journey to St. Leo the Great. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament took place in each of the churches, and parishioners who did not process were encouraged to spend time in adoration.
Father Justin Waltz from St. Leo the Great, Fr. Ken Phillips from St. Therese of the Little Flower and Fr. David Richter from St. John the Apostle repeated the process of reciting the prayers of exorcism before each leg and at the conclusion that culminated at St. John the Apostle with benediction.
Fr. Crane, master of ceremonies for the event, recruited students to serve for the procession. Deacon Jacob Degele, now Fr. Degele, Parochial Vicar at Our Lady Of Grace, also carried the Blessed Sacrament.
A core committee made up of representatives from each parish included Lucas DeMers of St. John the Apostle, Deacon Hans Gayzur from St. Therese, Dr. Paul and Sue MacLeod of St Leo’s, and Jeff Case, from Our Lady of Grace.
Lucas DeMers also filmed a video about the procession. He said, “It was a privilege to film the procession. The video included interviews from the priests and lay people from the parishes. It was amazing to hear the deep love and devotion each person has towards the Blessed Sacrament and the time they spend with Jesus in adoration. The Holy Spirit was guiding the whole procession as well as the making of the video.”
Photos and drone footage of the procession arriving at St. John’s are provided by Harrison Foltz. The video can be viewed at St. Leo the Great website or the St. Leo’s YouTube channel.