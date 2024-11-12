Job Opening: Parish Business Manager, St. Leo, Minot

St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, Minot is seeking a full-time parish business manager. The parish business manager is a professional administrator who reports directly to the Pastor. He or she assists the Pastor with the stewardship of the physical, financial and personnel resources of the parish, in accordance with diocesan policies and procedures. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to preparing the annual budget, managing the bookkeeping for the parish and missions (St. Philomena, Glenburn & St. Mary, Foxholm) overseeing all financial records ensuring accuracy and transparency, overseeing all major repairs and renovations, and directing the management of the parish staff. Compensation will be competitive and commensurate with the experience of the candidate. A generous benefits package is included. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and three references to Stacey at [email protected].