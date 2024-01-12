Pastoral Assistant for Home On The Range

Home On The Range (HOTR) is a qualified residential treatment program for youth ages 12 to 19 and is under the auspices of the Roman Catholic Bismarck Diocese. HOTR is looking for a pastoral assistant who likes to work with teens. HOTR accepts children of all religious backgrounds. Most of the children have had no exposure to God and His great love for us. This is a very rewarding ministry. Excellent benefits and pay. The pastoral assistant would work with the chaplain, Father Nick Vetter. Please visit www.hotrnd.com for more information. HOTR is an equal opportunity employer. For a job description or more information call 701-872-3745, ext. 7102. Resumes can be sent to johno@hotrnd.com.