JPII Catholic Schools Openings, Fargo

JPII Catholic Schools is looking to hire the following positions: Science Teacher – Shanley High School (1.0 FTE); Curriculum/Tech Specialist – Shanley High School/Sullivan Middle School (1.0 FTE); Elementary School Counselor – Nativity Elementary/Holy Spirit Elementary (1.0 FTE); SmartLab Teacher – Trinity Elementary (1.0 FTE); Resource Teacher – Trinity Elementary (.6 FTE); Custodian – Trinity Elementary (1.0 FTE). For more information on these positions or how to apply visit https://www.jp2schools.org/central-office/careers/ or call 701-893-3231.