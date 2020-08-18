JPII Catholic Schools Openings, Fargo Diocese

JPII Catholic Schools is looking to hire the following positions for the 2020-2021 school year: Science Teacher – Shanley High School; Substitute Teachers – All locations; Assistant Cook – Trinity Elementary; Little Deacons Para – Holy Spirit Elementary; After School Workers – All locations; Custodian – Holy Spirit Elementary; Evening Custodian – Shanley High School/Sullivan Middle School. For more information on these positions or how to apply visit https://www.jp2schools.org/central-office/careers/ or call 701-893-3231.